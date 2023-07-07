//GBI investigates line of duty death of Georgia deputy

Share with friends

CORDELE – The GBI is investigating a line of duty death of a Crisp County Deputy that occurred while investigating a suspicious car.

Release:

The GBI is investigating an incident that led to the death of Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy Tyee Browne, age 26, of Macon County, GA, and an officer involved shooting.

The early investigation indicates on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at about 3:40 a.m., Crisp County Deputy Sheriff Tyee Browne went to check on a car in the middle of the roadway near the 1300 block of Highway 280 West, Cordele, GA. The car’s history came back as stolen. While checking the car, the occupant, later identified as Croshawn Cross, of Unadilla, GA, age 25, shot the deputy. Cross took the deputy’s patrol car and sped away from the scene. Prior to leaving the scene, responding Crisp County deputies fired shots at Cross. Crisp County EMS took Deputy Browne to a local hospital where he later died. Cross led law enforcement on a pursuit through multiple Georgia counties. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cross on I-475. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office also recovered the stolen patrol unit.

Cross has been charged with Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault (two counts), Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Carjacking, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted felon (3 counts), Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime (3 counts), & Theft by Taking (2 counts).

The GBI will continue to investigate Deputy Brown’s death and the officer involved shooting. Once the investigation is done, the case file will be given to the Cordele Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.