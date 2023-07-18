//Congress passes Georgia election reforms

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The American Confidence in Elections Act was passed by Congress to include measures for common sense election reforms.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger applauded passage of HR 4563, the “American Confidence in Elections Act” (ACE Act) by the Committee of Administration of the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday night.

The ACE Act was approved 8-4 along a party line vote with Republicans supporting and Democrats opposed to common sense election reforms, including measures proposed by Secretary Raffensperger in a letter sent to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy earlier this spring. ACE incorporated four out of five proposals from Raffensperger, including strengthening voter ID provisions, preventing non-citizen voting, strengthening list maintenance, and banning ballot harvesting. Secretary Raffensperger hopes that Congress will continue to evaluate additional list maintenance proposals, specifically ending the 90-day federal blackout period for conducting list maintenance.

“The ACE Act is substantially based on Georgia law, and how my office administers elections,” said Raffensperger. “Georgia’s elections should serve as a model of security, accessibility, and accuracy for the rest of the nation.”

Following the 2022 midterm elections, the University of Georgia released the Georgia Post-Election Survey, which showed that 99% of Georgia Voters reported no issues casting a ballot, with 92.2% saying that SB202 either didn’t affect or made it easier to vote. During the hearing, this survey was entered into the Congressional Record.

“Congress finally recognizes that casting a ballot in Georgia is easy and more secure than ever before,” said Raffensperger. “We implemented election reform two years ago, and saw record-breaking turnout and extremely high levels of voter trust in the outcomes and satisfaction with the voting process. Georgia elections work.”