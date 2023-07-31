//Armed GA man arrested after OIS incident

Share with friends

DOUGLAS CO. – The GBI is investigating a shooting that occurred between deputies and a GA man threatening family members with a firearm.

Release:

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Douglas County, Georgia. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on July 26, 2023. One man was shot and received medical treatment. No deputies were injured in this incident.

The preliminary information indicates that on July 26, 2023, at approximately 2:35 p.m., the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to 3806 Hwy 5, Douglasville, GA and responded to a call of a man, later identified as Deshawta McClain, age 30, of Douglasville, who had threatened members of his family with a firearm. Responding deputies made contact with the family members, who had gotten out of the home, but McClain remained inside the home. Police obtained an arrest warrant for McClain and the Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team arrived on the scene to serve the arrest warrant. Deputies made several attempts to have McClain leave the home, and he did not comply. When deputies breached the door of the home, McClain fired at deputies and a deputy returned fire, hitting McClain. McClain continued to ignore deputies’ commands to come out of the home. The Georgia State Patrol SWAT Team was requested to assist and both agencies worked together to get McClain to surrender without further incident. McClain was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment and has been released into the custody of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for review.