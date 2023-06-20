//GBI investigates 20-year-old GA man’s shooting death

Share with friends

AMERICUS – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a 20-year-old Americus man.

Release:

The GBI and the Americus Police Department are investigating a shooting incident that resulted in the death of Ja’Marcus Dariso, age 20, of Americus, GA. The incident happened on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at around 2:15 a.m.

At around 1:45 a.m., police received a 911 call about a shooting in the 300 block of Poplar Street. Police and EMS responded to the scene and took Dariso to Phoebe Sumter Hospital. He died at the hospital.

GBI agents and Americus Police Department investigators are looking for witnesses to assist in the investigation. Anyone with information should call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or the GBI at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips can also be submitted on-line at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.