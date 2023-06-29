//GA drive by shooting suspect arrested after car chase, carjacking

Share with friends

CENTERVILLE – A Georgia man suspected of a drive by shooting was shot and arrested by officers after a car chase and carjacking.

Release:

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Centerville, Houston County, Georgia. The Warner Robins Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Sunday, June 25, 2023. One man, identified as Todd Jones, age 51, of Griffin, GA, was shot and injured during the incident. No officers were injured during the incident.

The preliminary information indicates that the Warner Robins Police Department was investigating a drive by shooting that witnesses report happened at about 7:00 p.m. Sunday. Officers were able to locate a vehicle and driver based on information provided to them by witnesses. At that time, the suspect’s name was not known. At the intersection of Elberta Road at Archdale Drive, Centerville, Houston County, GA, officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but Jones sped away from the officers. Jones subsequently crashed his vehicle while trying to drive away from the officers. At this point, Jones shot at the officers. The officers fired shots at Jones.

Jones then ran down the street from the crash scene where he carjacked a vehicle. The carjacking victim jumped out of the vehicle, and Jones then ran away from the scene in the stolen vehicle. Later, officers located Jones who was in a vehicle and threatening to shoot himself.

Jones surrendered to the Warner Robins Police Department and was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Houston County Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.