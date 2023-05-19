//Georgia man shot during domestic dispute call

Share with friends

COWETA CO. – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting of a Senoia man that occurred after a domestic dispute call.

Release:

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Coweta County, Georgia. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on May 13, 2023. One man, identified as Michael Adams, 76, of Senoia, GA, was shot and killed. No officers were injured in this incident.

The preliminary information indicates that on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at about 9:00 p.m., the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Tranquil Road, Senoia, Coweta County, Georgia in reference to a domestic dispute in which Michael Adams shot his wife. Coweta County deputies and officers with the Senoia Police Department arrived on scene and saw Adams with a gun. Deputies attempted to convince Adams to put the gun down, but the deputies were unsuccessful. Adams pointed the gun at deputies, at which time two deputies and one officer fired their weapons and hit Adams. Adams died on the scene.

The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Adams.

Adams’ wife was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.