//Four indicted for fatal shooting in Georgia

ATLANTA – Four alleged members of Everybody Killa (EBK) have been indicted for the fatal shooting that occured in Athens.

Attorney General Chris Carr announced the indictment of Jaden Appling, Anthony Brown, X’Zydric Faust and Glendarius Tate for their alleged involvement in the fatal shooting that occurred on Northview Drive in Athens, Georgia, on March 5, 2023. The defendants are charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, among other offenses. Appling, Brown, Faust and Tate are alleged members of Everybody Killa (EBK), a hybrid street gang.

“This violence must stop before more lives are lost and more families are destroyed,” said Carr. “By leveraging our resources across all levels of law enforcement, we are able to more effectively dismantle the growing gang networks that are terrorizing our communities. We have partnered with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department and the GBI since day one, and we will continue working together to protect all of our fellow Georgians.”

This case was investigated by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) Gang Task Force with assistance from the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit.

“Criminal street gang members continue to commit violent acts and wreak havoc in Georgia communities,” said GBI Director Mike Register. “The GBI’s Gang Task Force remains committed to diligently investigating gang crimes and working with our local and state partners to disrupt these criminal networks.”

The Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit presented evidence to an Athens-Clarke County Grand Jury, resulting in the indictment* of the four defendants on May 16, 2023. The charges are listed below.

Jaden “Jay Savage” Appling, 20, of Athens, Georgia:

1 count of Felony Murder

1 count of Aggravated Assault

2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

Anthony “Nick” Brown, 19, of Athens, Georgia:

1 count of Felony Murder

1 count of Aggravated Assault

2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

1 count of Driving While License Suspended

X’Zydric “Sun Sun” Faust, 16, of Athens, Georgia:

1 count of Felony Murder

1 count of Aggravated Assault

2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

Glendarius “Glen” Tate, 20, of Athens, Georgia:

1 count of Felony Murder

1 count of Aggravated Assault

2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

A copy of the indictment can be found here . No further information about the indictment or the investigation may be released at this time.

About the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit

Last year, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp and members of the General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created Georgia’s first statewide Gang Prosecution Unit.

Since it began its historic work on July 1, 2022, the Gang Prosecution Unit has indicted 67 alleged gang members across the state, including 15 in Athens-Clarke County alone.

The Gang Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and his Public Integrity and White Collar Crime Unit.

The statewide Gang Prosecution Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Albany and Augusta, Georgia.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.