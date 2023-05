Share with friends

CLARKS HILL LAKE – Georgia Farm Bureau Insurance will host the GHSA Bass Fishing State Championship at Clarks Hill Lake in Wildwood Park.

According to the GHSA Facebook page, the Bass Fishing State Championship presented by Georgia Farm Bureau Insurance will take place on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Clarks Hill Lake.

For more information, a link of the GHSA Facebook post is available below.