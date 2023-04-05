//Wendy’s Wonderful Kids celebrates successful adoptions

Share with friends

TALLAHASSEE – The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption celebrates more than 1,000 children adopted from Florida foster care.

The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, a national nonprofit organization, is proud to announce that more than 1,000 children have been adopted from foster care in the state of Florida since the scaling of the Foundation’s signature program, Wendy’s Wonderful Kids.

Wendy’s Wonderful Kids partners with state governments to support the hiring of adoption professionals who are dedicated to finding permanent families for the children in foster care that are most often overlooked like teenagers, children with special needs and sibling groups. A rigorous, five-year national evaluation revealed that children referred to this program are up to 3x more likely to be adopted.