//Sylvester man arrested for Tift County homicide

TIFTON – A Sylvester man was arrested and charged with murder by the GBI in connection to a homicide in Tift County.

Release:

On Monday, April 10, 2023, the GBI and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Jermaine Dixon, Jr., age 22, of Sylvester, GA, charging him with felony murder, robbery, and exploitation/intimidation of an elderly person. The arrest is in connection to the death of Bobby Spires, age 67, of Tifton, GA. Dixon was being held at the Tift County Jail on unrelated charges.

On Thursday, March 2, 2023, the GBI was requested by the Tift County Sheriff’s Office to assist in a death investigation where Spires was found dead in the 2500 block of Highland Ave, Tifton, GA. Spires had been reported missing by his family and Tift County Sheriff’s Office investigators conducted a missing person’s investigation, which led to the discovery of Spires’ vehicle. A short time later, Spires’ body was discovered. The investigation is active and ongoing.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the GBI in Sylvester at 229-777-2080 or the Tift County Sheriff’s Office at 229-388-6020. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.