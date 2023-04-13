//Governor Kemp, First Lady sign legislation to end human trafficking

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp joined First Lady Marty Kemp to sign legislation to continue working to bring an end to human trafficking.

Governor Brian P. Kemp was joined by First Lady Marty Kemp to sign Senate Bill 42 (SB 42) into law. The bill, which passed both chambers of the Georgia General Assembly with overwhelming bipartisan support, builds upon the First Lady and the Grace Commission’s work to bring awareness and put an end to human trafficking.

The signing ceremony took place in the Governor’s Mansion following the GRACE Commission’s latest meeting and was attended by lawmakers, students, and members of the GRACE Commission. During the ceremony, Governor Kemp and First Lady Kemp emphasized the importance of increasing awareness of the signs associated with human trafficking and the steps all Georgians can take to save a victim and put an end to this plague on society.

“Human trafficking is a reprehensible crime that has no place in our state or our country,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “By signing SB 42 into law, we are once again sending a message that we will not rest until we have secured justice for victims and removed this evil from our communities. I want to thank Senator Mike Hodges, Representative Will Wade, Chairman John Albers, Chairman Tyler Paul Smith and the members of the GRACE Commission, led by First Lady Marty Kemp for their tireless work in this critical effort to protect the vulnerable and hold those who perpetrate these heinous acts accountable.”

SB42 improves awareness efforts and holds noncompliant businesses accountable by doing the following:

• Sets minimum and maximum fines on certain businesses that are noncompliant in posting notice issued by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation that outlines the National Human Trafficking Resource Center phone number and the Statewide Georgia Hotline for Human Trafficking phone number.

o First offense: not less than $500 nor more than $1,000

o Second or subsequent offense: not less than $1,000 nor more than $5,000

“Human trafficking is a heinous crime that preys on the vulnerable and robs individuals of their freedom,” said First Lady Marty Kemp. “I am thankful for the Georgia General Assembly’s overwhelming and bipartisan support for this important piece of legislation and the tireless work of my fellow GRACE Commission members. We must continue to work together, across all levels of government and with our community partners, to end this scourge and provide justice for survivors.”

For more information on the GRACE Commission and its mission, visit the Commission’s website here.