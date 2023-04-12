//Governor Kemp announces judicial appointments

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announces multiple appointments to the judicial circuit filling vacancies around the state.

Release:

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced his appointment of Brian Lake to the Superior Court of the Stone Mountain Judicial Circuit, filling the vacancy created by the resignation of the Honorable Mark Anthony Scott; Jessica Martin as Solicitor General of the State Court of Habersham County, filling the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable William Oliver to the Superior Court of the Mountain Judicial Circuit; and Susan Treadaway to fill the District Attorney vacancy within the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit created by the appointment of the Honorable Shannon Wallace as Superior Court Judge of the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit.

Brian Lake is currently a partner at Robbins Alloy Belinfante Littlefield LLC. Previously, he practiced with Freeman, Mathis & Gary, LLP, where he focused on commercial and construction litigation. He has experience practicing before state and federal courts at both the trial and appellate level. Prior to entering private practice, Lake was a judicial law clerk to the Honorable William T. Moore, Jr. of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Georgia. Through Cobb Legal Aid and the Cobb Justice Foundation, he has also assisted domestic violence victims in obtaining temporary protective orders against their assailants.

Lake earned his J.D., magna cum laude, from the University of Georgia School of Law where he was also elected to the Order of the Coif. He was named the Georgia Law Review’s Best Notes Editor in 2013. Lake earned his B.A. in English from the University of Georgia.

Jessica Martin currently serves as a staff attorney for the Mountain Judicial Circuit, drafting orders and jury charges for civil and criminal cases primarily for Chief Judge Russell W. Smith, as well as Judge Chan Caudell and Judge William Oliver. She also handles essential duties contributing to the overall operation of the court.

Previously, Martin worked as an associate attorney for McClure, Ramsay, Dickerson & Escoe LLP and as a law clerk for the Piedmont Judicial Circuit. She earned her J.D. from the University of Georgia School of Law and a B.A. in Political Science and Business from Piedmont College. Martin and her husband have two children.

Susan Treadaway is currently Interim District Attorney for the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit. Previously, she held the position of Chief Assistant District Attorney for the Blue Ridge Judicial District and prior to that, the same role with the Cobb Judicial Circuit.

Treadaway previously served on the Georgia Statewide Human Trafficking Task Force and as representative chair for the District Attorney on the Child Fatality Review Panel. She is an active member of the Rotary Club of Canton, where she chairs the Community Service committee. Treadaway is a 2022 graduate of Leadership Cherokee and was recognized as a Woman of Achievement at the 37th Annual LiveSafe Tribute to Achievement, honored as SafePath Honorary Children’s Hero for her work against child abuse, and received the 2023 W. Lee Arrendale Award for Vocational Excellence.

Treadaway earned her J.D. from Georgia State University and obtained a B.B.A. from Florida State University. She has two children and resides in Canton.