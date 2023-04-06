//Georgia AP pass rate rises, student scores increase

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Advanced Placement pass rate rises to 15th in the nation along with an increase in student scores.



Georgia’s Advanced Placement (AP) pass rate has risen to 15th in the nation, from 17th the two years prior, according to data released by the College Board.

This is the pass rate for students in the class of 2022 in Georgia public schools.

The percentage of students earning a 3 or higher on an AP exam was 21.2%, up slightly from 21% in 2021 and just below the national average of 21.6%.

Georgia students continued to record stronger AP performance than most Southern states, scoring higher than their peers in Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia.

“Congratulations to the class of 2022 for their strong performance on the AP exams!” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “What an accomplishment for these hardworking students and their teachers and families. As a state, we will continue to pursue excellence and strive to open doors to opportunity for every student who enters our public schools.”

Overall, 33.9% of Georgia’s class of 2022 took an AP exam during high school, up from 33.4% the year before. Georgia high school students took a total of 110,855 AP exams that resulted in scores of 3, 4, or 5 – representing an estimated 332,565 college credits and a total potential cost savings for students and families of $91,122,810. ​