//Georgia man sentenced to 70 years for trafficking 15-year-old female

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A man from Clayton County was sentenced to 70 years in prison for trafficking a 15-year-old female for sex.

Release:

Attorney General Chris Carr announced that Theodore Browne, Jr., age 32, of Clayton County, has been sentenced to 70 years in prison for trafficking a 15-year-old female for sex. The defendant is also required to register as a sex offender. On March 3, 2023, Browne was found guilty by a Clayton County Jury on four counts of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude and one count of Cruelty to Children in the First Degree. Clayton County Superior Court Judge Jewel Scott imposed the sentence on March 29, 2023. The victim was present in court and provided a victim impact statement.

“This sentence demonstrates the severity of the crimes committed by Theodore Browne, Jr., who made the active choice to abuse and exploit an underage girl for sex, putting her health and safety at-risk every step of the way,” said Carr. “While today’s hearing was the final chapter in our prosecution of this multi-defendant case, our support of this victim is unwavering and we are so proud of the strength and courage she has shown throughout this process. She has regained her voice, four of her traffickers are off the streets and behind bars, and justice has once again been served.”

Browne was charged as part of a multi-defendant case brought by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit. All defendants – two buyers and two sellers – have now been convicted and sentenced to prison. Additional information about this case is included below.

Arrest and Indictment of Theodore Browne, Jr.

Upon the creation of the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit in 2019, Chief Investigator Bryan Kimbell re-opened a case that had previously been closed by local jurisdictions and continued with the investigation.

This re-opened case involves the sexual exploitation of a 15-year-old female victim. During a forensic interview in 2019, the victim disclosed that she was sold for sex by Theodore Browne, Jr. and Christopher Weldon over a period of several months in 2018.

Evidence further showed that the victim was sexually trafficked out of two hotels in Clayton County, where Browne and Weldon rented rooms and arranged for buyers to purchase the underage victim for sex. This investigation resulted in the arrest and indictment of both Browne and Weldon in September 2021.

Browne was subsequently re-indicted on Aug. 29, 2022.

Arrest and Indictment of Two Buyers

Following the initial indictment of Theodore Browne, Jr. and Christopher Weldon in September 2021, Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit continued with its investigation in an effort to identify anyone who had purchased the underage victim for sex. This led to the arrest of both Daniel Horne and Gregory Benoit in June and July 2022.

Horne was subsequently indicted on Aug. 29, 2022.

Conviction and Sentencing of Other Defendants

Theodore Browne, Jr. was found guilty by a Clayton County Jury on March 3, 2023, following a five-day trial. This conviction was the fourth to be obtained by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit as part of this multi-defendant case.

On Feb. 3, 2023, Daniel Horne was convicted of purchasing the underage victim for sex. Specifically, he pleaded guilty to one count of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude. Horne was sentenced to 12 years, with the first two years to be served in prison. He was also required to register as a sex offender.

On Aug. 26, 2022, Gregory Benoit was convicted of purchasing the underage victim for sex. Specifically, he pleaded guilty to one count of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude. Benoit was sentenced to 15 years, with the first five years to be served in prison. He was also required to register as a sex offender.

On July 25, 2022, Christopher Weldon was convicted of selling the underage victim for sex. Specifically, he pleaded guilty to one count each of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude and Statutory Rape. Weldon was sentenced to 25 years, with the first 15 years to be served in prison. He was also required to register as a sex offender.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Kaitlyn (Fain) Salinas of the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

About the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit

In 2019, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp, Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp and leaders in the Georgia General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created the first-of-its-kind statewide Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

As of today, the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has 53 defendants who are currently under indictment for sex or labor trafficking, with some facing charges in multiple jurisdictions around the state.

In 2022, the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit obtained six new convictions, led and assisted 33 case investigations, and rescued and assisted 116 victims.

During the 2022 legislative session, Carr secured additional resources to expand the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and rescue even more victims.