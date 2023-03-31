//Armed Georgia man shot by deputies near high school

Share with friends

DOUGLASVILLE – An armed Douglas County man was shot by deputies during an incident that occurred at an area high school.

Release:

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Douglas County, GA. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on March 29, 2023. One man was shot and killed. No deputies were injured in this incident.

Preliminary information indicates that Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies were investigating an incident that happened at an area high school. At 12:11 p.m., they went to a home on Ferncrest Place and made contact with Steven Blunt, age 29, of Douglasville, GA. As deputies were beginning to talk to Blunt, he pulled out a handgun and shot at the deputies. One of the deputies returned fire, shooting Blunt. Blunt was taken to an area hospital where he died. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Blunt.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Douglas Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.