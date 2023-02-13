//New Georgia fraud reporting system launches

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A new portal for reporting suspected insurance fraud has been launched by the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced that the agency’s Criminal Investigations Division has launched a new portal for reporting suspected insurance fraud.

“Citizens, insurance companies, and law enforcement agencies can now report suspected acts of criminal insurance fraud easier than ever before using our new online complaint portal,” said Commissioner King. “The Coplogic Desk Officer Reporting System through Lexis Nexis offers a streamlined process for filing a complaint directly to our office.”

All complaints submitted through the portal will be reviewed by the Criminal Investigations Division staff to determine if further investigation is needed, at which time it will be assigned to a Special Agent for investigation. Persons submitting complaints will be informed during the process if the complaint is rejected, approved, or if additional information is needed.

The complaint portal can be accessed at this link, or by visiting www.oci.ga.gov and navigating to the “Report Insurance Fraud” webpage.