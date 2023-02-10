//New GA Revenue Commissioner appointed by Governor

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp announces the appointment of the new State Revenue Commissioner Frank O’Connell.



Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Frank O’Connell will continue his service to the State of Georgia as State Revenue Commissioner. He has served as Interim Commissioner since November, 2022.

“Frank O’Connell has demonstrated the leadership and expertise necessary to lead the Department of Revenue in the days ahead,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Throughout his tenure, he has been a public servant committed to carrying out the laws of our state fairly and efficiently. Under his leadership, I am confident the Department of Revenue will remain focused on its duties to the people of Georgia and responsible stewardship of the resources entrusted to us by taxpayers.”

Frank M. O’Connell was previously General Counsel and Director of Legal Affairs & Tax Policy for the Georgia Department of Revenue, before becoming Interim Commissioner of Revenue last year. He began his almost 20 years of service with the State of Georgia in the Department’s Compliance Division and transferred to the Legal Affairs & Tax Policy Division as Assistant Director.

Prior to joining the Department in 2003, Mr. O’Connell consulted in state and local taxation matters for ten years in two Big Four accounting firms. A member of the Tax Section of the Georgia Bar Association, Mr. O’Connell received his law degree from the University of Notre Dame and his Master of Laws in Taxation from New York University.