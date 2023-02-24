//Georgia tax relief for storm victims

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Department of Revenue announces taxpayer deadlines extended for individuals impacted by recent severe weather.

The Department of Revenue announced that certain deadlines for taxpayers have been extended until May 15, 2023, for taxpayers impacted by severe weather on January 12, 2023. This action will impact Georgians in Butts, Crisp, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Pike, Spalding, and Troup counties.

“Following IRS precedent, individuals who reside in and businesses whose records required for tax compliance are located in the disaster area will receive the extended deadline,” said State Revenue Commissioner Frank O’Connell. “The postponement applies to return filing, tax payment, and other time-sensitive acts as specified by the Internal Revenue Service.”

Affected taxpayers who had a valid extension to file their 2021 return that was due to run out on February 15, 2023 will now have until May 15, 2023 to file their return. Because tax payments related to these 2021 returns were due on April 18, 2022, however, those overdue payments are not eligible for this relief. The relief also includes the quarterly estimated income tax payments due on January 16, 2023, and the quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on January 31, 2023 and on April 30, 2023.

The postponement of time to file and pay does not apply to information returns in the W-2 and 1099 series; or to Forms 1042-S; or to employment and excise tax deposits. However, penalties on deposits due on or after January 12, 2023 and before January 27,2023, will be abated as long as the tax deposits were made by January 27, 2023.

The postponement also includes return filing, tax payment, and other time-sensitive acts related to Georgia tax types not administered by the IRS such as Georgia sales and use tax, but it does not apply to International Fuel Tax Agreement interest. The postponement also does not apply to scheduled payments which are the result of a taxpayer entering into an Installment Payment Agreement since those liabilities were due prior to the disaster relief. The relief includes monthly sales tax returns originally due in the months of January 2023 through April 2023. It also includes quarterly sales tax returns due in January 2023 and April 2023, as well as annual sales tax returns due in April 2023.

This relief will apply to eligible localities as listed in the IRS announcement, when available, at https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/tax-relief-in-disaster-situations . Taxpayers in localities added later to the disaster area, including those in other states, will automatically receive the same filing and payment relief.

Affected taxpayers filing paper returns should write: “January 12, 2023 Severe Weather” across the top of any forms submitted to the Department. The relief also applies to taxpayers not in the disaster area but whose records are located in the disaster area. In addition, all relief workers affiliated with a recognized government or philanthropic organization assisting in relief activities in the covered disaster area are eligible for the relief as well as any individual visiting the covered disaster area who was injured or killed as a result of the disaster.

Any taxpayer, whether filing paper or electronic returns, who is assessed a penalty and believes they did not receive due consideration regarding the relief, needs assistance, or has questions should contact DOR Headquarters at 1-877-423-6711.

A copy of the IRS press release can be accessed here.