//Historic Preservation grant applications now available

ATLANTA – Historic Preservation grant applications for Certified Local Governments are now available to support local preservation efforts.

A grant application package for the Federal Fiscal Year 2023 Historic Preservation Fund (HPF) Certified Local Government (CLG) sub-grant program, administered by the Historic Preservation Division (HPD) of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs is now available. Applications are accepted digitally through the Grant Application Administration and Management (GRAAM) system. The application package includes the application forms, instructions, and criteria used to evaluate grant applications for survey and planning projects or for building or site-specific predevelopment and development projects. The application can be accessed here, listed under the Historic Preservation Division.

The HPF grant program is structured to support local preservation efforts and to strengthen the CLG program statewide. All grant funds are matched 60% federal/40% local and are awarded on a competitive basis. Applications are rated according to the eligibility and selection criteria.

In order to apply, your community must be a Certified Local Government (CLG). All CLGs applying for grant funding must be in good standing with HPD, including being up to date on all CLG evaluations. CLGs may apply for three categories of projects: pre-development, development, and survey and planning. If your community has not completed a historic resources survey or archaeological survey or updated an existing survey since 2008, the CLG is only eligible to apply for a survey and planning project. If you apply for more than one project (i.e. an archaeological survey AND a National Register district nomination), you must complete a separate application for each one.

Survey and planning activities include National Register nominations, preservation planning, design guidelines, and information/education projects such as brochures, DVDs, website development, heritage education materials, workshops/conferences, etc.

Site-specific predevelopment grant projects include historic structures reports, preservation plans, architectural drawings, and specifications.

Site-specific development grant projects for rehabilitation projects such as roof, plaster, or window repair or structural/foundation stabilization for buildings, structures, or monuments.

Applications must be submitted on or before February 1, 2023. Grant awards will be announced in Summer 2023. Contact hpgrants@dca.ga.gov for questions.