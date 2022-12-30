//Wanted Georgia man involved in officer shooting

Share with friends

CARTERSVILLE – A Cartersville man wanted on an outstanding felony probation warrant was involved in an officer shooting while fleeing scene.

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Cartersville, GA. On Friday, December 23, 2022, the Cartersville Police Department asked the GBI to investigate.

Preliminary information indicates around 12:20 a.m., Cartersville P.D. officers observed an SUV belonging to Phillip Ross, age 49, of Cartersville, parked in the lot of the Oxygen Station located at 1338 E. Main Street, Cartersville, GA. Ross was wanted on an outstanding felony probation warrant out of Bartow County. As the officers approached Ross’s vehicle, Ross quickly reversed the vehicle out of the parking spot. Ross drove the vehicle towards one of the officers, hitting the officer with the front of his SUV. The officer that was hit by the SUV and a second officer fired shots at Ross. During the shooting, the SUV’s engine caught on fire. Responding officers extinguished the flames. Ross was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer that was hit by the SUV did not report any injuries. No other officers were injured either.

The GBI will complete its independent investigation and once complete, the case will be given to the Bartow County District Attorney’s Office for review. This is the 112th officer involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate in 2022.