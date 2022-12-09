//Georgians can earn free HSE diploma

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Eligible Georgians can now earn a HSE diploma for free through the HOPE High School Equivalency Examination Grant Program.

Release:

The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) announced that eligible Georgians can now earn their high school equivalency (HSE) diploma for free. Earlier this year, the Georgia General Assembly passed, and Governor Brian P. Kemp signed into law, a bill establishing the HOPE High School Equivalency Examination Grant Program. Eligible Georgians will receive an award of up to $200 to cover exam fees for the GED exam.

“High school equivalency diplomas give Georgia residents greater access to employment and higher education opportunities,” said TCSG Commissioner, Greg Dozier. “By providing the funding to cover the costs of testing, we are opening the doors to life-changing opportunities for our fellow citizens.”

There are just over 1 million adults ages 18 and older in Georgia without a high school diploma or equivalency. For some test-takers, this grant will remove the last barrier they face before earning their HSE diploma. The HOPE HSE Examination Grant is fully funded by the Georgia Lottery for Education is available for the GED exam.

“We are so grateful that Georgia now provides a mechanism to address one of the most significant barriers that adults face when considering earning a high school equivalency diploma—the cost of testing,” said TCSG Assistant Commissioner for Adult Education, Dr. Cayanna Good.

For an individual to be eligible to receive a HOPE HSE Examination Grant, they must meet general HOPE requirements and TCSG’s HSE test readiness standards. Georgians can apply once per subject area exam. Adult Education providers across the state also offer free classes with flexible schedules to help Georgians prepare for their HSE test. Grant funds are subject to annual state appropriation and availability of funds.

To learn more, visit www.HSEtest4Free.com

About the Technical College System of Georgia

The 22 colleges of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) are Georgia’s top resource for skilled workers. TCSG offers world-class training in more than 600 associate degree, diploma and certificate programs to students who are trained on state-of-the-art equipment by instructors who are experts in their fields. The system also houses Georgia’s Office of Adult Education, which promotes and provides adult literacy and education programs, including the GED® testing program, throughout the state. In addition, TCSG partners with companies through Quick Start, the nation’s top customized workforce training program, and through its individual colleges, who work with local industry to provide workforce and training solutions. For more information, visit TCSG.edu