//Five people arrested for domestic terrorism in ATL

ATLANTA – Five individuals were arrested for domestic terrorism charges at the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

Release:

Five people have been arrested and charged with domestic terrorism and other charges after a joint operation at the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. The GBI is part of a joint task force formed to combat ongoing criminal activity at the Atlanta Police Department (APD) site. Yesterday, December 13, 2022, our agents assisted APD and other local, state, and task force members in an operation to remove barricades blocking some of the entrances to the training center.

Prior to yesterday’s operation, APD and other agencies had made several arrests over the past few months for the ongoing criminal activity at the site location. Some of the criminal activities include carjacking, various crimes against persons, destruction of property, arson, and attacks against public safety officials. Law enforcement continues to address the criminal acts committed by the individuals that continue to occupy the area of the proposed training site.

Yesterday, several people threw rocks at police cars and attacked EMT’s outside the neighboring fire stations with rocks and bottles. Task force members used various tactics to arrest individuals who were occupying makeshift treehouses.

The following people have been arrested and taken to the DeKalb County Jail:

Francis Carroll, age 22, of Maine

Criminal Trespass, Domestic Terrorism, Aggravated Assault, Felony Obstruction, Interference with Government Property, Possession of Tools for the Commission of the Crime

Nicholas Olsen, age 25

Domestic Terrorism, Aggravated Assault, Interference with Government Property, Obstruction

Serena Hertel, age 25, of California

Criminal Trespass, Domestic Terrorism, Aggravated Assault, Obstruction, Inciting a Riot

Leonard Vioselle, age 20

Criminal Trespass, Domestic Terrorism, Possession for Tools of the Crime

Arieon Robinson, of Wisconsin

Criminal Trespass, Obstruction, Domestic Terrorism

After police cleared the area of concern, which included makeshift treehouses, they found explosive devices, gasoline, and road flares.

This joint task force formed to eliminate the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center of criminal activity consists of the GBI, Atlanta Police Department, FBI, the Georgia Attorney General’s Office, the DeKalb County Police Department, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office, the Georgia State Patrol, and the Department of Natural Resources.

This joint investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact local law enforcement or the GBI at 1-800-597-TIPS. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the lead prosecutor, the Georgia Attorney General’s Office, who will work in partnership with the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office.