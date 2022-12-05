//FDC announces additional FFCE appointments

TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Department of Corrections announces the appointments for the Florida Foundation for Correctional Excellence.
Release:
Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) Secretary Ricky Dixon and the Florida Foundation for Correctional Excellence (FFCE) announced additional appointments to serve in its efforts to bring together public and private partners to increase investment in state prisoner re-entry programs and workforce training in Florida.
“It is my pleasure to appoint the following distinguished community members to the FFCE Board of Directors,” said FDC Secretary Ricky Dixon. “The Foundation is committed to identifying and addressing critical issues which impact public safety programs, and the re-entry of inmates and offenders who are under the supervision of the Florida Department of Corrections.”
“The talent, skills, and experience of these newly appointed board members impressed us, and we are thrilled to expand our reach as we focus on correctional excellence across the state of Florida,” said FFCE Executive Director Erica Averion.
Florida Foundation for Correctional Excellence newly appointed Board Members:
- Josh Smith, Founder, Fourth Purpose Foundation
- Major General (Ret.) Mark Inch, Former Secretary of FDC
- Newton Sanon, President/CEO of OIC South Florida
- Preston Scott, Radio Host (WFLA)
Previously Appointed Board Members:
- David Black, Attorney
- David Hart, CEO, Bermuda Business Development Agency
- Denver Stutler, Jr., CEO, U.S. Submergent Technologies
- Doug Deason, President, The Deason Foundation
- Erik Dellenbeck, Director, Florida Faith-Based and Community-Based Advisory Council
- Jon McGavin, Area Manager, Grande Lakes
- Mark Reynolds, National Director, Trinity Broadcast Network
In 2020, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced his intention to create the FFCE as a direct support organization to inspire innovative collaborations and increase the likelihood of a streamlined transition for those leaving prison entering the community.
With so many employers urgently in need of talent, Florida has the unique opportunity to prepare returning citizens to fill employment gaps for organizations while fostering economic self-sufficiency for those leaving custody.