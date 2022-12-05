//FDC announces additional FFCE appointments

Share with friends

TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Department of Corrections announces the appointments for the Florida Foundation for Correctional Excellence.

Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) Secretary Ricky Dixon and the Florida Foundation for Correctional Excellence (FFCE) announced additional appointments to serve in its efforts to bring together public and private partners to increase investment in state prisoner re-entry programs and workforce training in Florida.

“It is my pleasure to appoint the following distinguished community members to the FFCE Board of Directors,” said FDC Secretary Ricky Dixon. “The Foundation is committed to identifying and addressing critical issues which impact public safety programs, and the re-entry of inmates and offenders who are under the supervision of the Florida Department of Corrections.”

“The talent, skills, and experience of these newly appointed board members impressed us, and we are thrilled to expand our reach as we focus on correctional excellence across the state of Florida,” said FFCE Executive Director Erica Averion.

Florida Foundation for Correctional Excellence newly appointed Board Members:

Josh Smith, Founder, Fourth Purpose Foundation

Major General (Ret.) Mark Inch, Former Secretary of FDC

Newton Sanon, President/CEO of OIC South Florida

Preston Scott, Radio Host (WFLA)

Previously Appointed Board Members:

David Black, Attorney

David Hart, CEO, Bermuda Business Development Agency

Denver Stutler, Jr., CEO, U.S. Submergent Technologies

Doug Deason, President, The Deason Foundation

Erik Dellenbeck, Director, Florida Faith-Based and Community-Based Advisory Council

Jon McGavin, Area Manager, Grande Lakes

Mark Reynolds, National Director, Trinity Broadcast Network

In 2020, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced his intention to create the FFCE as a direct support organization to inspire innovative collaborations and increase the likelihood of a streamlined transition for those leaving prison entering the community.

With so many employers urgently in need of talent, Florida has the unique opportunity to prepare returning citizens to fill employment gaps for organizations while fostering economic self-sufficiency for those leaving custody.