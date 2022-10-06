//Two alleged gang members indicted in GA

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The new, statewide Gang Prosecution Unit has obtained indictments for two alleged gang members in Athens-Clarke County.

Release:

Attorney General Chris Carr announced that the office’s new, statewide Gang Prosecution Unit has obtained three separate indictments involving two alleged members of the 1-8 Trey Bloods in Athens-Clarke County. As part of these three indictments, Nigel “Fredo” Harvey and Nicholas “Necco” Wiseman are facing 51 charges in total, including violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act and various weapons and drug offenses. These mark the first indictments to be obtained by the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit since its creation on July 1, 2022.

“These indictments are a direct result of our strong partnerships with local and state law enforcement, who want to ensure that the cases they investigate are pursued vigorously in court,” said Carr. “Wherever criminal street gangs are operating, Georgians want to know that the cavalry is coming. That is exactly what we are doing with our new Gang Prosecution Unit, and we are proud to be in this fight to keep all Georgians safe.”

“When I signed HB 1134 earlier this year to create the Gang Prosecution Unit and when we put funding in the budget to support this new team, I said we were taking the fight directly to the criminals because every Georgian deserves to feel safe in their own communities,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “I’m proud to see the Unit got straight to work and is already taking these hardened criminals off our streets. I applaud their work in obtaining these first indictments and look forward to the many others that will follow. Here in Georgia, we will not let up when it comes to bringing gang members to justice.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, and the University of Georgia Police Department assisted in this investigation.

“Gangs, drugs, and guns lead to violence,” said GBI Director Mike Register. “These indictments show the partnership between investigators and prosecutors reaching a successful outcome to keep our communities safe. By having a unit dedicated to prosecuting gang cases, we will continue to see justice brought to victims of gang violence.”

“The Athens-Clarke County community will not tolerate violent crime and criminal street gangs,” said Athens-Clarke County Interim Police Chief Jerry Saulters. “The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is committed to protecting the residents of Athens-Clarke County, and this indictment is an example of what we can achieve when local and state law enforcement partners work collaboratively, with the unified goals of removing violent offenders from our streets and keeping our community safe.”

1-8 Trey Bloods

The 1-8 Trey Bloods is a set of the larger criminal street gang known as the Bloods. The 1-8 Trey Bloods is based out of New York, specifically the Bronx.

The defendants, individually and together, are alleged to have engaged in repeated criminal activity in furtherance of the gang, resulting in the following indictments.

Indictment #1

The first indictment charges both Nigel Harvey and Nicholas Wiseman. The charges stem from an incident that is alleged to have occurred in March 2022.

The specific charges against each of the defendants are included below.

Nigel “Fredo” Harvey:

8 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

4 counts of Possession of Firearm by First Offender Probationer

Nicholas “Necco” Wiseman:

12 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

4 counts of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Indictment #2

The second indictment charges only Nicholas Wiseman. The charges stem from an incident that is alleged to have occurred in May 2022.

The specific charges against the defendant are included below.

Nicholas “Necco” Wiseman:

6 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

2 counts of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

1 count of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony

1 count of Obstruction of an Officer

Indictment #3

The third indictment charges only Nigel Harvey. The charges stem from an incident that is alleged to have occurred in July 2022.

The specific charges against the defendant are included below.

Nigel “Fredo” Harvey:

6 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

1 count of Interference with Government Property

1 count of Possession of Firearm by First Offender Probationer

1 count of Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony

Potential Maximum Penalties

The Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a Clarke County Grand Jury, resulting in Nigel Harvey and Nicholas Wiseman’s indictment* on Oct. 4, 2022.

If convicted of all offenses, Nigel Harvey faces a potential maximum penalty of 370 years in prison.

If convicted of all offenses, Nicholas Wiseman faces a potential maximum penalty of 466 years in prison.

No further information about the investigation or about Nigel Harvey and Nicholas Wiseman’s indictment may be released at this time.

About the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit

Earlier this year, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp and members of the General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created Georgia’s first statewide Gang Prosecution Unit. This new Unit officially began its historic work on July 1, 2022.

The creation of the Unit is made possible by HB 1134, legislation that provides the Office of the Attorney General with concurrent jurisdiction to prosecute criminal gang activity statewide. Georgia’s FY 2023 budget also includes $1.3 million to establish the new Gang Prosecution Unit.

The Gang Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and his Public Integrity and White Collar Crime Unit.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.