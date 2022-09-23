//Housing grants awarded to eight Georgia projects

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A second round of grants will be awarded across Georgia for housing to help the negative economic impact of the pandemic.

Release:

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the second round of grant awards for housing initiatives across Georgia focused on fighting homelessness and housing insecurity exacerbated by the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of $30,833,309 will be awarded from the American Rescue Plan and the State Fiscal Recovery Fund for the 8 projects included in this round of announcements. This is on top of the $62 million in awards for this program announced last month.

“When I first took office, I promised to make Georgia a state where all people can succeed, no matter their background,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “The pandemic showed the great level of resiliency and determination Georgians have, and the funds we’re awarding today will further help those still struggling in the aftermath of COVID-19 regain stability and housing security.”

Projects receiving awards include construction and renovation of affordable housing for elderly residents as well as at-risk and low-income individuals; rental and housing units for special needs or disabled residents; and assistance for veterans experiencing homelessness. Housing insecurity issues were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to more individuals and families facing uncertainty about their living situation. Each project was chosen following a competitive application process.

Awards:

Quest Community Development Organization, Inc.: $4,844,976

DASH for LaGrange, Inc.: $4,000,000

Atlanta BeltLine Partnership: $3,000,000

Westside Future Fund: $2,000,000

DreamKey Partners, Inc.: $4,999,999

Wealth Watchers, Inc.: $2,200,000

Resource Housing Group, Inc.: $5,000,000

River Edge Foundation, Inc.: $4,788,334

Additional information on this program can be found here. The list of Round 1 grant awards can be found here.

You may also find information on awards made under OPB’s competitive application process here.