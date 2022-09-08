//Hall County OIS follows motorcycle pursuit

Share with friends

BUFORD – A Hall County officer involved shooting occurred following an attempted motorcycle traffic stop that ended in a crash after a short pursuit.

Release:

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Buford, Hall County, Georgia. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 3, 2022. One man was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. No deputies were injured in this incident.

The preliminary information indicates that on September 3, 2022, around 9:30 p.m., a Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted a traffic stop of a man, later identified as Marshall Anthony Hooper, age 37, of Buford, GA, riding a motorcycle near McEver Rd. A short pursuit ensued, and the motorcycle crashed. During the attempt to detain Hooper, several verbal commands were given by the deputy which Hooper ignored. The deputy fired his gun, hitting Hooper. Hooper was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Hall County District Attorney’s Office for review.