//GSU announces Dean’s, President’s Lists

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Georgia State University announces the Valdosta residents who have made the Summer 2022 Dean’s and President’s Lists.

Release:

To be eligible for the Dean’s List during the summer semester, degree-seeking students with a minimum Georgia State cumulative GPA of 2.00 must earn a 3.50 GPA for the semester and complete at least 6 semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes.

The following students from your coverage area were named to the summer 2022 Dean’s List:

Chelsea Doucet of Valdosta (31605)

Maitri Patel of Valdosta (31605)

Jasmine Robinson of Valdosta (31601)

Ivy Tarver of Valdosta (31602)

To be eligible for the President’s List during the summer semester, degree-seeking students with a minimum Georgia State University cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 2.00 must earn a 4.0 GPA for the semester and complete at least 6 semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes.

Students from your coverage area include:

Zachary Deacon of Valdosta (31606)

Za’kira Williams of Valdosta (31601)

Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.

The student body of nearly 52,000 demonstrates that students from all backgrounds can achieve at high rates with unsurpassed connections to the city’s business, government, nonprofit and cultural organizations.