//Georgia approved for electric vehicle plan by FHWA

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia is one of the first 35 states in the nation to be approved by the FHWA for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan.

Release:

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced Georgia is one of the first 35 states in the nation to receive approval from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) for its National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Plan. With this approval, Georgia DOT can proceed with designing implementation to ultimately obligate its apportionment of approximately $130 million in federal funds for electric vehicle charging infrastructure over the next five years.

“After careful planning and investment through strong public-private partnerships, Georgia is now a national leader in the electric mobility industry, with auto manufacturers, battery manufacturers and recyclers, and other supporting businesses announcing record-breaking jobs and investments in our state,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “As we work to remain at the forefront of this emerging industry, I’m confident the efforts of Georgia DOT will play a critical role in building infrastructure to support this growth.”

“The approval of Georgia’s plan is another important step in the state’s work as a leader in electric mobility,” said Georgia DOT Director of Planning Jannine Miller. “Complementing Georgia’s success in attracting significant automotive and manufacturing investments, this early approval lays the groundwork for the state to use NEVI program funds to help fill gaps in DC fast charging for the traveling public, primarily in rural and underserved areas.”

In the coming months, Georgia DOT will develop options to implement the approved NEVI plan by evaluating the most effective methods to achieve Georgia DOT’s five goals: compliance with Federal rules; customer-driven investments; optimized economic development; deployment in partnership with the private sector; and charging station operations that are sustainable and reliable. Georgia DOT’s continued work will include further outreach to key stakeholders, collaboration with the state’s electric utilities and an initial round of public outreach to collect insights on ways to accomplish Georgia DOT’s NEVI goals.

“Georgia DOT is committed to remaining responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars while federal guidelines for deployment of NEVI funding are being finalized,” Georgia DOT Commissioner Russell R. McMurry said. “We are thrilled our plan was approved and now we will begin to focus on taking the time necessary to understand and comply with final federal rules as they roll out, engage with industry partners and the public, and create an effective program for utilizing NEVI funding.”

In accordance with federal guidance published to-date, Georgia DOT’s plan indicates that first NEVI fund deployment will occur along Georgia’s Alternative Fuel Corridors (AFCs), which are along I-75, I-20, I-85, I-16, US 82, US-441, I-95, I-985/US 23, I-575/GA 515, and I-185, as designated by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). Over the coming years, the NEVI funds must be invested in DC fast charging stations that are compliant with federal guidelines. Among the primary requirements, each station must have at least four ports that can simultaneously charge at 150 kilowatts, be located along every 50 miles of the AFC, less than one mile off the exit, and be accessible to the public 24 hours a day.

The NEVI Formula Program was created by the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law with the goal of deploying a national network of electric vehicle charging stations to catalyze buildout of a convenient, reliable, affordable and equitable experience for all users. The program is authorized at nearly $5 billion nationally over the next five years.

More information about Georgia’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment can be found at https://www.dot.ga.gov/NEVI, where interested parties can click the “Follow” button to receive regular updates.

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.