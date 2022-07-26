//U.S. Marshal shot while executing arrest warrant in GA

Share with friends

FAYETTEVILLE – The GBI is investigating a shooting involving a U.S. Marshals Task Force Officer during the execution of an arrest warrant in Georgia.

Release:

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Peachtree City, Fayette County, GA. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Antonio Murgado, age 19, of Griffin, GA, and a United States Marshals Task Force Officer were shot during this incident.

Preliminary information indicates that at 9:18 a.m., the United States Marshals Service and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, executed an arrest warrant for Murgado at 429 Sage Brush Trail in Peachtree City. Murgado was wanted for a death related to an investigation in Pike County, Georgia. When officers entered the home, Murgado fired a gun and hit a Task Force Officer one time. Officers returned gunfire at Murgado, hitting him multiple times.

The Task Force Officer and Murgado were treated at the scene and taken to Grady Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, with non-life-threatening injuries.

The GBI investigation is active and ongoing. Once the investigation is completed, the case file will be given to the Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review. Anyone with information about this investigation may contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s regional investigative office in Columbus at (706) 565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1(800) 597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.