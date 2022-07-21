//GDC reentry program surpasses program goals

Share with friends

FORSYTH – The GDC’s Reentry program has exceeded the enrollment and completion goals towards successful reintegration of offenders.

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) announced another success in its goal toward assisting offenders in their reentry process. The GDC Reentry Services Unit exceeded its program enrollment and completion goals in Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 with 50,022 enrollments and 33,600 completions. These programs are identified through a Risk/Needs assessment indicating what interventions should be targeted to increase successful and sustainable reintegration into the community, and focus on criminal thinking, substance use, education, social skills, parenting, and employment.

“Providing offenders with effective programming gives them a significant step toward rehabilitation and prepares them for successful reentry,” said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. “Thanks to our dedicated staff and community partners, offenders are provided with tools to change their criminal thinking and focus on reducing criminal behavior.”

GDC’s Reentry Services Unit provides evidence-based programming to offenders throughout the state. The mandated programs target crime-producing behavior while focusing on criminal thinking and behavior. During fiscal year 2022, various courses and assessments were implemented to better identify an offender’s risk and needs and effectively provide appropriate programming options. The GDC partners with federal, state, and county agencies, non-profit and community-based organizations to ensure offenders’ programming needs are met.

For more information about the Office and Reentry Services and the programs offered within the Unit, please visit http://www.gdc.ga.gov/Divisions/InmateServices/Reentry/Reentry