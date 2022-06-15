//Man charged with multiple sex crimes against children

Share with friends

ARNOLDSVILLE – A GBI investigation into child pornography resulted in a man being charged for multiple sex crimes against children.

Release:

On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, Jeffrey Sean Todd, age 30, of Oglethorpe County, GA, was arrested on five counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material), one count Obscene Internet Contact with a Child, and one count Child Molestation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit. The GBI CEACC Unit began an investigation into Todd’s online activity after receiving a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the online possession of images depicting child sexual abuse material (CSAM). The investigation led to a search warrant at Todd’s residence in Oglethorpe County, GA, and his subsequent arrest. The GBI was assisted in this case by the Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Secret Service.

Todd was taken to the Oglethorpe County Jail upon his arrest.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.