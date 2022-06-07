//Georgia gas prices jump 14 cents in a week

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgians are experiencing increased gas prices compared to a week ago now paying an average of 14 cents more.

Georgia gas prices increased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $4.27 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 14 cents more than a week ago, 51 cents more than last month, and $1.37 more than this time last year.

It now costs motorists $64.05 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline.

“Elevated gas prices may factor into Georgians hesitation to hit the road this summer,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Prices at the pump are likely to remain high, therefore, it may be a good idea to start setting aside some money now for upcoming road travel.”

National Average Rises As Cost of Oil and Gas Demand Ticks Upward

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 23 cents to $4.84. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 700,000 barrels to 219 million barrels. Last week, gasoline demand grew from 8.8 million barrels a day to 8.98 million barrels a day as drivers fueled up for Memorial Day weekend travel. These supply and demand dynamics contributed to rising pump prices. Coupled with volatile crude oil prices, pump prices will likely remain elevated as long as demand grows and supply remains tight.

Regional Prices

Atlanta- $4.29

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Brunswick ($4.31), Savannah ($4.29) and Columbus ($4.26).

Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Warner Robins ($4.18), Dalton ($4.20) and Rome ($4.21).

Georgia Record High Regular Gasoline: $4.29 (3/11/22)

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Past Record High National $4.84 $4.81 $4.61 $4.24 $3.04 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Georgia $4.27 $4.25 $4.13 $3.76 $2.90 $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages Current and Past Regular Unleaded Gasoline Price Averages.

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the AAA Mobile App.

Consider paying in cash vs. credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs.

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure optimal fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/AutoRepair.

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph.

Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

