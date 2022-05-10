//Georgia gas price continue to rise along with crude oil

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia motorists are now paying an average of 12 cents more per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline than a week ago.

Georgia gas prices increased alongside rising crude oil prices. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $3.83 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 12 cents more than a week ago, 3 cents more than last month and $1.08 more than this time last year.

It now costs motorists $57.45 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline.

“Georgia motorists saw a jump at the pump this weekend,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “The probable cause for the increase appears to be an uptick in demand and the high price of crude oil, which is stubbornly staying above $100 per barrel. High crude prices will likely contribute to gas prices remaining elevated this week.”

National Average Continues to Rise as Crude Prices Increase

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 13 cents to $4.31. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 2.2 million barrels to 228.6 million barrels last week. However, gasoline demand increased slightly from 8.74 million barrels a day to 8.86 million barrels a day. Increasing gas demand and rising oil prices have pushed pump prices higher. Pump prices will likely face upward pressure as oil prices remain above $105 per barrel.

Regional Prices

Atlanta- $3.84

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Valdosta ($3.87), Augusta-Aiken ($3.86) and Brunswick ($3.85).

Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.76), Rome ($3.78) and Warner Robins ($3.79).

Georgia Record High Regular Gasoline: $4.29 (3/11/22)

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Past Record High National $4.31 $4.30 $4.18 $4.13 $2.96 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Georgia $3.83 $3.81 $3.71 $3.80 $2.75 $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages Current and Past Regular Unleaded Gasoline Price Averages.

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the AAA Mobile App.

Consider paying in cash vs. credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs.

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure optimal fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/AutoRepair.

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph.

Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

