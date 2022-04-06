//Mental health coverage expanded for Georgians

Share with friends

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner releases statement on the signing of House Bill 1013, the Georgia Mental Health Parity Act.

Release:

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King released the following statement on Governor Brian Kemp’s signing of House Bill 1013, the Georgia Mental Health Parity Act:

“I was honored to join Governor Kemp, Lieutenant Governor Duncan, and Speaker Ralston today for the signing of House Bill 1013 to expand mental health coverage to Georgians who need it the most. As a soldier and former police chief, I know the importance of proper mental health treatment for our veterans and first responders.

“I commend our legislative leaders in both chambers for working together to address various concerns and potential unintended consequences in earlier versions of this bill to ensure a final product that provides much needed coverage without undermining our values or forcing insurers to cover controversial treatments.”