//FDC honors fallen officers at annual memorial ceremony

Share with friends

TALLAHASSEE – During the annual memorial ceremony, the Florida Department of Corrections honored fallen officers and employees.

Release:

Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) Secretary Ricky Dixon and leadership gathered to honor fallen officers and employees during the annual memorial ceremony at Wakulla Correctional Institution.

“Today presents an opportunity for us to pause for reflection as we honor the lives of these courageous fallen officers and staff alongside family and colleagues,” said Secretary Ricky Dixon. “Their legacy serves as a testament to the courage, compassion and selfless service of the brave men and women of our Department.”

Leadership and staff from respective institutions and offices, joined the friends and family of fallen members of FDC who lost their lives while in service to the state.

FDC leadership laid a wreath at the memorial in honor of the staff recognized during the event and for those who died before them. The names of each individual will be engraved upon the Fallen Officer Memorial located at the Harry K. Singletary, Jr. Training Center at Wakulla CI.

Follow this link for the service leaflet: 2022 Fallen Officer Memorial service leaflet