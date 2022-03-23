//Man wanted for fraudulent insurance injury claims

Share with friends

A Hampton man is wanted for two counts of Insurance Fraud and two counts of Forgery for fraudulent personal injuries claims to Aflac.

Release:

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced that warrants have been issued for Jacob Place, 32, of Hampton, for two counts of Insurance Fraud and two counts of Forgery in the 1st Degree. Mr. Place is wanted in connection with a Henry County case.

“The suspect submitted two personal injury claims to Aflac for a total of $2,200,” said Commissioner King. “Mr. Place subsequently submitted documents in conjunction with his claim to support his injuries. Investigators later discovered that the documents were fraudulent, and the suspect did not sustain the claimed injuries.”

Anyone with information on this case should call the Criminal Investigations Division’s warrant line at 404-463-6363.

The warrants were issued by a Henry County Judge on March 14th.