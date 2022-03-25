//Georgia County Commissioner and son arrested on assault

Share with friends

HART CO. – GBI arrested a Hart County Board of Commissioners member and son on charges of aggravated assault and battery against a male victim.

Release:

On March 21, 2022, the GBI was requested by the Hart County Sheriff’s Office to assist with an assault investigation that occurred on Saturday March 19, 2022. As a result, on March 22, Ricky Carter, age 64, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and three counts of cruelty to children. At the time of the incident on March 19, Ricky Carter was charged with terroristic threats/acts and pointing a pistol at another and had been granted a bond. Jake Carter, age 34, and Ricky Carter’s son, was arrested at the time of the incident and charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, terroristic threats/acts, and three counts of cruelty to children. Ricky Carter is a member of the Hart County Board of Commissioners.

On Saturday, March 19, 2022, the Hart County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fight-in-progress call at a home on Lavonia Highway, Hartwell, GA. When deputies arrived, a young female said there were people fighting behind the home and that there were guns involved. The deputies found a man who appeared to have been beaten significantly. Deputies also encountered Ricky Carter and Jake Carter, who were both armed with firearms. Investigators determined that a dispute started over property claimed by multiple individuals involved in the altercation. EMS responded to the scene and the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact the Hart County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 376-3114 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 11 Field Office at (706) 552-2309. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app