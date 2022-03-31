//CDC requests President’s FY 2023 Budget

Share with friends

The CDC made a budget request for the President’s FY 2023 budget to address public health challenges and to alleviate economic costs.

Release:

The Biden Administration released the President’s FY 2023 budget. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) budget request for FY 2023 includes $10.675 billion in discretionary budget authority, Public Health Service evaluation funds, and Prevention and Public Health Funds, which is $2.3 billion over the FY 2022 appropriation. In addition, the CDC budget includes new proposed mandatory funding to establish a Vaccines for Adults program and to invest in pandemic preparedness. This budget request will enable the Agency to invest in the core infrastructure of our country’s public health system.

“CDC’s FY 2023 President’s Budget request is designed to address some of the most profound public health challenges we face today, while continuing the Administration’s goal of revitalizing our fragile public health system to protect the health of all Americans and alleviate the substantial human and economic costs we’ve endured during this pandemic,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH.

Specifically, the budget request includes funding to:

Improve readiness for future public health crises CDC will continue to build on initial investments and lessons learned from COVID-19 by investing in the nation’s public health infrastructure, continuing to support the science base for COVID-19 vaccination, modernizing public health data systems, building up the nation’s first epidemic forecasting center, and advancing global health security.



Address racial and ethnic and other disparities in public health CDC’s budget requests new increases in areas such as childhood lead poisoning prevention and maternal health, and continues to request increases for other key programs to improve health equity and reduce health disparities among racial and ethnic minority communities and other disproportionately affected communities around the country.



Build public health approaches to prioritize mental health and reduce violence CDC’s budget request includes increases to address community violence, opioid overdose prevention, suicide prevention, and firearm injury and mortality prevention. It also includes increased funding for Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and school-based youth mental health programs. These resources will help to address the growing crises of violence and suicide and build resiliency and emotional well-being.



Defeat diseases and epidemics This budget request includes major investments to help end the HIV/AIDS epidemic, support the Administration’s Cancer Moonshot initiative, tackle antibiotic resistance, and reduce viral hepatitis.



CDC/ATSDR’s full FY 2023 request can be found here: FY 2023 | Congressional Justifications | Budget | CDC