//68-year-old man shot after pointing gun at officers

A Clayton County Police officer was involved in a shooting while responding to a call about a man walking down the street wielding a gun.

Release:

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Clayton County, Georgia. The Clayton County Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. One man was shot and died during the incident. No officers were injured.

The preliminary information indicates that at 5:21 a.m., a 911 call was placed to the Clayton County Police Department about a man walking around the street with a gun. Officers responded and made contact with a man, later identified as Charles Henry Calhoun, age 68, of Jonesboro. Officers gave verbal commands to Calhoun to drop the gun. Calhoun did not comply with the officers’ commands and pointed the gun at officers. An officer fired his gun, hitting Calhoun. Calhoun was pronounced deceased on scene.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation and once complete, the casefile will be given to the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office for review.