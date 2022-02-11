//VA man wanted for Insurance Fraud in Dekalb Co.

Share with friends











Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner has issued a warrant for a Virginia man for Insurance Fraud in connection with a Dekalb County case.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced that a warrant has been issued for Zack Bradford Jr, 39, of Hampton, Virginia, for one count of Insurance Fraud. Mr. Bradford is wanted in connection with a Dekalb County case.

“The suspect submitted duplicate claims for a set of wheels and tires to USAA stating they were stolen from his residence,” said Commissioner King. “Investigators discovered Mr. Bradford submitted the first claim in 2019, and subsequently submitted the same invoice and photograph in 2021 to receive a second payment for a total of $7,775.”

Anyone with information on this case should call the Criminal Investigations Division’s warrant line at 404-463-6363.

The warrant was issued by a Dekalb County Judge on February 8th.