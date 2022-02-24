//Suicidal Perry man shot after refusing to disarm gun

Share with friends











Police officers were involved in a shooting incident after unsuccessful negotiations with a 32 year old suicidal man in Perry, FL.

Release:

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting Perry, GA. The Perry Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. One man was shot and has died. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that Perry Police Department officers responded to 115 Bedford Court in Perry after receiving a call about a suicidal man. When officers arrived, Matthew Deese, age 32, of Perry, GA, came out of the house with a gun in his hand. Officers made several attempts to get Deese to put the gun down, but he refused and barricaded himself inside the home. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT) was called to assist. After SRT arrived, negotiations continued with Deese, but were unsuccessful. During the incident, Deese was shot and taken to Navicent Health in Macon, where he was pronounced deceased.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation of the officer involved shooting. Once the investigation is completed, it will be turned over to the Houston County District Attorney’s Office for review.