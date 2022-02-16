//Georgia average gas price up nine cents this week

Share with friends











Gas prices continue to rise at the pump with Georgia motorists now paying 9 cents more than a week ago for regular unleaded gasoline.

Release:

Georgia gas prices continue to increase at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $3.33 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 9 cents more than a week ago, 22 cents more than last month, and $1.01 more than this time last year.

It costs motorists $49.95 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline.

“Crude oil prices set new 2022 highs on Friday, amid concerns over how a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine could result in sanctions on Russian oil which could make the oil market even tighter than it currently is,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Georgians can expect pump prices to remain high for a while.”

National Average Rises as Crude Prices Reach Higher

Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 5 cents to $3.48. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.6 million barrels to 248.4 million barrels last week. On the other hand, gasoline demand increased from 8.23 million barrels a day to 9.13 million barrels a day. A decrease in total stocks and an increase in demand have contributed to upward pressure on pump prices, but rising crude prices continue to play a dominant role in pushing pump prices higher. Pump prices will likely continue to follow suit as demand grows and stocks decrease if crude prices continue to climb.

Regional Prices

Atlanta ($3.34)

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Brunswick ($3.44), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.43), and Savannah ($3.42).

Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.24), Dalton ($3.27), and Gainesville ($3.29).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.48 $3.48 $3.43 $3.30 $2.50 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Georgia $3.33 $3.33 $3.24 $3.11 $2.32 $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

AAA tips for saving money on gas:

Combine several errands into one trip to drive fewer miles. Take things out of your car that might add weight. Remove things like bike racks to reduce wind resistance. Avoid fast takeoffs and fast breaking. Shop around for gas, use the AAA app to find prices. Look for local discounts.

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

Visit the AAA Georgia Newsroom

Twitter @AAAGeorgia

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 14 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 62 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.