//DDS streamlines Driver’s License process for veterans

Release:

The DDS and GDVS have streamlined the process for veterans to receive a free Driver’s License directly from any Customer Service Center.

The GA Department of Driver Services (DDS) and the Georgia Department of Veterans Service (GDVS) have made it easier for veterans to obtain a free Driver’s License and/or Identification Card!

DDS will now accept the Armed Forces Separation Papers (DD-214) directly at any Customer Service Center. Previously, the veteran would need a trip to their local GDVS to present their separation papers and obtain a Certificate of Eligibility (DS516 or DS-318) to bring to DDS for free licensing services.

“Eliminating the additional step for veterans to prove eligibility is common sense. We are happy to simplify this process for the men and women of Georgia who have bravely served our country and state,” said DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore.

“This change streamlines the application process and will help many veterans take advantage of a great benefit offered by the state,” said GDVS Commissioner Patricia Ross. “We are grateful for DDS Commissioner Moore and his team’s effort in making this benefit more accessible to our veterans.”

Veterans who are Georgia residents, who actively served and were released with any discharge, other than dishonorable, can apply in person with their DD-214 at a DDS Customer Service Center.

DDS continues to accept the GDVS Certificate of Eligibility as well as the addition of the DD-214.

Customers who are applying for their first Georgia license or ID Card must also meet additional residency and identification requirements as explained on the DDS website. View Real ID Requirements.

Please consider downloading the free mobile app, DDS 2 GO, for all your licensing needs. It’s like having a DDS Customer Service Center in your pocket!