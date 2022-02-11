//CDC updates Opioid prescribing guidelines

Share with friends











The Center for Injury Prevention and Control is updating the Clinical Practice Guideline for Prescribing Opioids for public comment.

Release:

CDC’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control is in the process of updating the 2016 CDC Guideline for Prescribing Opioids for Chronic Pain. As of February 10th, the draft updated Clinical Practice Guideline for Prescribing Opioids is available for public comment in the Federal Register. The public comment period will be open for 60 days, through April 11, 2022. We encourage all patients, caregivers, providers, and others who care about safe, effective, and informed pain treatment options to submit their comments via the Federal Register docket.

It is vitally important to CDC that we receive, process, and understand public feedback during the guideline update process. The guideline is intended to be a clinical tool to improve communication between providers and patients and empower them to make informed, patient-centered decisions related to safe and effective pain care. The guideline recommendations are voluntary and are not intended to be applied as inflexible standards of care or replace clinical judgement or individualized, patient-centered care. To add your voice to the conversation please go to: https://www.federalregister.gov/public-inspection/2022-02802/proposed-2022-clinical-practice-guideline-for-prescribing-opioids

Learn more about the Federal Register Notice and how to submit a comment:

View the process and timeline of the draft Guideline update: www.cdc.gov/opioids/guideline-update/index.html.

The following is attributable to Christopher M. Jones, PharmD, DrPH, MPH (CAPT US Public Health Service), acting director for the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control:

“This comment period provides another critical opportunity for diverse audiences to offer their perspective on the draft clinical practice guideline. We want to hear many voices from the public, including people living with pain and the health care providers who help their patients manage pain. The ultimate goal of this clinical practice guideline is to help people set and achieve their personal goals to reduce their pain and improve their function and quality of life. Getting feedback from the public is essential to achieving this goal.”