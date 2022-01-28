//New federal commercial driver standards begin soon

Share with friends











A new Federal Regulation which sets standards for mandatory Entry-Level Driver Training begins in less than one month.

Effective February 7, 2022, the ELDT regulation requires mandatory training of entry-level drivers (1) obtaining a Class A or B Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) for the first time, (2) upgrading an existing CDL to a higher class, or (3) obtaining the hazardous materials, passenger or school bus endorsement for the first time.

For the complete list of requirements and who is affected, please see the information posted at https://tpr.fmcsa.dot.gov/content/Resources/ELDT-Applicability-Factsheet_508.pdf.

All CDL training providers must apply and be approved by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) to provide ELDT. Approved training providers will be listed on the Training Provider Registry (TPR) at https://tpr.fmcsa.dot.gov, also a great source of information.

DDS encourages commercial drivers to utilize the free mobile app, DDS 2 GO. The free mobile app allows you to track your CDL status, view any points, receive push notifications and more while on the go.

Information on commercial vehicle training, testing, and the ability to schedule an appointment can all be accessed online at dds.georgia.gov, as well as the DDS 2 GO app.