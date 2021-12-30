//Commissioner King: Be safe using fireworks during NYE celebrations

Share with friends











Release:

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King is urging residents to practice extreme caution this New Year’s Eve when celebrating with fireworks.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks started an estimated 19,500 fires in 2018, including 1,900 structure fires and 500 vehicle fires. These fires caused five deaths and $105 million in direct property damage. Hospital emergency rooms also reported treating an estimated 9,100 people for fireworks-related injuries.

In recognition of the risk of fireworks, Commissioner King asks Georgians to follow the below tips for keeping yourself and others safe while celebrating the holidays.

Purchase fireworks from a licensed fireworks dealer.

Observe all state laws regarding the use of fireworks.

Read the labels carefully before igniting any fireworks.

Ensure that an adult supervises all firework activities.

Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks.

Light one firework at a time.

Only use fireworks outdoors in a clear area, away from buildings and vehicles.

Never try to relight a firework.

Have a garden hose or bucket of water nearby.