//Beauty supply store armed robber shot in Savannah

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Savannah, GA. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Monday, December 27, 2021. One man has died. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that on Monday, December 27, 2021, around 7:00 p.m., SPD officers responded to a 911 call of an armed robbery in progress at the Beauty & Beyond at 628 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Savannah.

Upon their arrival, officers approached Kevin Dubois, 31, of Savannah, who was holding a handgun. Officers gave Dubois verbal commands to drop the gun, but he did not. Dubois ran and officers chased him. During the chase, Dubois pointed his handgun at officers and was then shot by two officers. Officers administered first aid and he was taken to a local hospital in Savannah where he was pronounced dead.

A handgun and bundles of money were recovered from the scene. The armed robbery incident will be investigated by SPD.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Eastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.