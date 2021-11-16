//Suspended Chattahoochee Circuit District Attorney pleas guilty, sentenced to prison

Share with friends











Attorney General Chris Carr announced that suspended Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Mark Preston Jones has pleaded guilty to four felony charges. Superior Court Judge Katherine K. Lumsden accepted the plea on Nov. 15, 2021, and sentenced the defendant to five years. Jones will serve one year in prison and spend the remainder on probation. He has resigned his position as district attorney.

“Public servants are trusted to discharge their duties ethically and honestly and when they do not, we will hold them accountable for their actions,” said Carr. “By abusing his power and abdicating his responsibility as district attorney, Mark Jones did a disservice to those he was elected to protect and put our very justice system at risk. This outcome is a victory for integrity in prosecutions and the rule of law.”

The charges to which the defendant has pleaded guilty are included below. All charges occurred in the course of Jones’ employment as district attorney.

2 counts of Attempted Violation of Oath by Public Officer

1 count of Violation of Oath by Public Officer

1 count of Influencing Witnesses

This case was investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by John Fowler, deputy attorney general for the Prosecution Division.