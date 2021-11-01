Share with friends











Release:

Lee County, GA (November 1, 2021) – A collaborative investigation with the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO), Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), Georgia State Patrol, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Columbus Resident Office has led to the largest methamphetamine seizure in Lee County, Georgia.

The following people have been arrested for multiple charges:

Matthew Bridges, age 28, of Albany, GA: Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to distribute and failure to maintain lane

Terrance Battle, age 40, of Albany, GA: Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to distribute

Quannesha Gatling, age 26, of Albany, GA: Trafficking methamphetamine and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

On Friday, October 29, 2021, investigators conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling south on U.S. Hwy 19. The GBI SWRDEO, LCSO, and DEA received information that Bridges was distributing large quantities of methamphetamine in Albany, Georgia. During the two month investigation, SWRDEO agents made controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Bridges. Throughout the investigation, numerous investigative acts led agents to develop information that Bridges was obtaining bulk quantities of methamphetamine from an unknown source in Atlanta, Georgia. These investigative efforts culminated with a traffic stop in Lee County, Georgia, resulting in the seizure of 10 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine, 5 pounds of suspected marijuana, and $1,500.00.

Investigators obtained information during the investigation indicating that the methamphetamine and marijuana from this seizure was going to be distributed in the Albany, Georgia area. This seizure of methamphetamine represented the disruption of this drug trafficking organization and prevented approximately 10,000 dosage units of methamphetamine from being dispensed.

The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office is in Albany, Georgia and services 42 counties in Southwest Georgia. This office is a collaborative effort amongst the GBI, the Albany Police Department, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, the Dougherty County Police Department, the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office, the Worth County Sheriff’s Office, the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office and the Americus Police Department and is partially funded with Byrne/JAG grant funds.

