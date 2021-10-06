//Georgia gas prices remain steady

Share with friends











Georgia gas prices remained the same compared to last week at the pump. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $2.98 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average remained the same over the last week and month. This time last year, Georgians paid 99 cents less at the pump.

It now costs motorists $44.70 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $7.80 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020 when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.

“Georgia motorists didn’t see much change at the pump this week,” said Darnisha Green, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “This may be an indication that typical autumn relief is here as demand and supply are largely in sync. Georgians may continue to see more stable prices at the pump.”

NATIONAL AVERAGE HOLDS STEADY AS CRUDE PRICES REMAIN HIGH

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has held steady at $3.18 for the last eight days. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks increased slightly by 200,000 barrels to 221.8 million barrels last week. Gasoline demand also increased from 8.90 million barrels a day to 9.4 million barrels a day, signaling that supply and demand are largely in sync and resulting in drivers finding mostly stable pump prices this week. This trend will likely minimize fluctuations in pump prices; however, high crude prices (above $70 per barrel) will help keep pump prices elevated through the weekend.

At the close of Thursday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by 20 cents to settle at $75.03. Although crude prices increased last Thursday due to a weakening dollar, they decreased earlier this week following the release of EIA’s recent weekly report that showed total domestic crude inventories increased by 4.5 million barrels to 418.5 million barrels

REGIONAL PRICES

Atlanta- $3.00

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Savannah ($3.09), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.07), and Brunswick ($3.05).

Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.86), Dalton ($2.91), and Rome ($2.92).

CURRENT AND PAST PRICE AVERAGES (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago 2020 Low 2020 High Record High National $3.20 $3.19 $3.18 $3.18 $2.18 $1.76 (April) $2.59 (January) $4.11 (7/17/2008) Georgia $2.98 $2.98 $2.98 $2.98 $1.99 $1.61 (May) $2.46 (January) $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages Caption: Current and Past Regular Unleaded Average Price

GAS PRICE SURVEY METHODOLOGY

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

